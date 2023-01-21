Kelseyville soccer girls drop two to Saints – Lake County Record-Bee

ST. HELENA — Kelseyville High School’s girls soccer teams hit the road Thursday night to play the St. Helena Saints in North Central League I games. Both squads came up on the short end, the varsity falling 3-0 and the junior varsity 5-1.

Varsity

Played in the bitter cold — it was 37 degrees by the end of the varsity game — the Knights (1-3 league, 2-5 overall) fell behind 2-0 at the half.

“Both teams were evenly matched, St. Helena just capitalized on a few scoring chances while Kelseyville didn’t,” Kelseyville head Coach Patrick Mick said. “Our extremely young team is coming together and playing better soccer as the season progresses.”

Standouts for the Knights were center-mid Sherlyn Macias, a senior captain, freshman striker Madeline Borgehsani, junior defender Abigail Ortega and freshman halfback Kat Wheelan.

“The heart and soul of our team,” Mick said of Macias. “They all played very well.”

JV

The Kelseyville JVs were playing their first game of the year and fell behind 3-1 at halftime. The Knights’ lone goal was scored by freshman Jeanette Mendoza in a one-and-one battle with the St. Helena keeper.

Mick said other standouts were freshman Evelin Valdovinos at sweeper, Defenders Hope Luevano, a freshman, and sophomore Andrea Fernandez, and freshman center-mid Jocelyn Olea.

“We have a lot to work on,” Mick said. “We have a lot of new players who have never played soccer before.”