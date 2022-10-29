Kelsey Henderson, member of NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative’s Inaugural class

How did you become part of the NFL Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative?

It happened very quickly. I heard about it in April when Meharry announced that the NFL was partnering with four Historically Black Colleges and University medical schools for a program that is going to help increase diversity within sports medicine in the professional setting. Part of that is exposing medical students very early in their careers to that experience.

I was a third-year at the time and a lot of us didn’t realize the program was for the 2022 NFL season, so we were actually congratulating the second-years and encouraging them to apply and take advantage of the opportunity before residency. Then I received an email that said, “We know you’re applying for orthopedic surgery Residencies this year. We are interviewing applicants to be part of the pilot program. Let us know if you’re interested.” That was a great surprise.

I was a Kinesiology major at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, so I always say I learned medicine through the language of sports and human movement, so this opportunity was very much at home for me. I wanted to get this experience to learn about sports medicine from a physician’s point of view.

I was paired with the Tennessee Titans, so it was about a four-month process from the time I found out about the program to my first day with the Titans.

What were some of the things you did and/or learned during the month-long rotation?

I spent time with the team-affiliated physicians, including Dr. Thomas Byrd and Dr. Damon Petty. I knew Dr. Byrd worked with the team before I started the rotation. He’s a Titan in our industry, so I was very intimidated but excited when I learned he would be one of the Physicians I would get to work with. In addition to them, I worked with the training staff — physical therapy, athletic training, nutrition, etc. — so I was able to see and learn about all the different disciplines of the Titans’ staff.

A typical day was split between time with Dr. Byrd’s or Dr. Petty’s practice with the Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance in addition to their work with the Titans. We would see their patients, including players, from 7 am until the Titans started practice at the facility. We attended practice and got experience with contact injuries, and we watched the Athletic training staff work at practice and helped them a little bit. After practice, injured players were evaluated in the doctor’s office and then we’d help with treatments for players on the injury or recovery list.

So this was a real hands-on experience then?

Yes, absolutely. I was able to see what the Physicians did on a daily basis, and the training team was very welcoming. In medical school, we were referred to physical therapy, but I didn’t get to see what the physical therapist actually did once I had that referral. With the Titans, they showed me exactly how they approach the treatment plan and establish timelines, including the difference of what that looks like for a patient that is returning to work or a professional player returning to the field. They allowed me to be very hands-on with this experience by learning what each department does and how it contributes to the health of the players.

I got to go to the Colts-Titans game on my last day of the rotation. It was bittersweet because we won but it was the end of my rotation, so I was battling a lot of emotions. The game is a lot different than the day-to-day work because the staff is often assessing someone immediately. Typically, Physicians see a patient the day after the injury. On game day, you actually get to see the mechanism of the impact and the injury itself, so you get the perspective of the player but also you have the visual cue as the physician to know what caused the injury and what the injury might be before you evaluate the player. It was very interesting to be there and observe everything that was happening around me. There is so much intensity from a medical standpoint, and you have to be able to hone your skills while fans are screaming and cheerleaders off to your left. It’s an amazing environment that you’re in, but at the same time, the seriousness of the job and being attentive comes first.

No one had to be carted off thankfully. I was observing during the game, but let’s say there was a player who was injured during the first half. That person was evaluated at halftime, and we would get imaging of everyone that had something that seemed less than a soft tissue injury. When the adrenaline wears off, there are sometimes players who realize their arm hurts or something, and we evaluate them after the game. I was able to help with some of these things.

What a great last day for you. What was your favorite moment from the rotation?

Game day. I knew it would be exciting, and it was rewarding to see players who were injured when I started the rotation now playing in the game. I saw them doing their therapy and conditioning to then being healthy and able to play, so it came full circle. The training staff is so quick to attend to the needs of the players.