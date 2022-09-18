Kelowna Motionball Marathon of Sport has record breaking turnout – Okanagan

Throughout its 10 years, the Motionball Marathon of Sport has been about having fun and bringing people together.

This year 36 teams are paired with Special Olympians for the day to help raise funds for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation, competing in everything from Ultimate frisbee to kickball to road hockey and plenty more.

“It’s basically just a day of fun we call the Marathon of Sport,” said Derek Fuhr, Motionball Kelowna Volunteer event director. By design every 20 minutes you switch off and you play a different sport. It’s a very noncompetitive event that is more about getting out and having some fun and getting to know the athletes.”

Patrick Ray has put together a team for four years now, making it a tradition for him and his team.

“Ever since the first time that we’ve participated in the event, it’s been something that we’ve become very passionate about — supporting the Special Olympic athletes,” said Ray.

The Special Olympian on his team, Kalen Von Unruh, says he had a great time playing road hockey with his team.

“I’m having fun today at Motionball.”

Courtney Fedevich played on the Wilson M Beck Insurance Services Inc Motionball Team,

“Motionball is a big part of our community and it’s really important that we have a good turnout today for the Special Olympians and the athletes,” said Fedevich.

Special Olympian Joanna Morris was cheered on by her team upon completing the obstacle course.

“It feels like team spirit,” said Morris.

“We have lots of Courage for each other and these people that I am teaming up with are unbelievable and they are Athletic and I’m so happy to be part of this team with lots of strength and Courage and hard work.”

More than a million dollars has been raised over the past decade for the Special Olympics Canada Foundation and it’s not too late to donate. For more information visit www.motionball.com