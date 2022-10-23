KELLY’S KORNER: The NY Yankees are not helping with my reading goal

Maybe there are those who have been wondering about how I’m doing with my goal of reading one book a week in 2022.

Reading 52 books in one year is an accomplishment. I’ve done it before, though. So there is no reason for not being able to do it again.

I love reading and read quickly. Even in those years when I don’t set a goal of one book a week, I still read a lot. Reading 25 or 30 books in a year wouldn’t be unusual.

The ground rules for my Weekly book goal are simple. It starts on Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31. Booklets don’t count. Skimming is not allowed. Every page must be read.

I recently finished “Spy Master,” a book by Brad Thor. I’ve read him before.

There’s an epigraph, a quote, attributed to one William James, at the beginning of “Spy Master,” which sets the tone for the book and which I believe to be true.

“There is very little difference between one man and another, but what little there is, is very important.”

Thor’s books are good, but not as good as Daniel Silva, whose Spy books are the best. Silva comes out with a new book every summer and this July it was “Portrait of an Unknown Woman,” which I read in less than a week. My rule when reading a Silva book is not to binge. If I did, I’d read it in a weekend. I’d rather stretch out the pleasure.

“The Paris Wife,” a novel by Paula McLain, took me longer than a week to read. It is about Ernest Hemingway and one of his wives, Hadley Richardson. The book got good reviews, but I had to slog through it.

This was surprising since I am interested in Hemingway. In fact, many years ago I made a detour while on a trip out west to visit Hemingway’s grave in Ketchum, Idaho.

I wasn’t the first or last visitor. His gravestone, a slab, was adorned with coins and trinkets left by visitors, including Hemingway books and beer.

A Hemingway quote just popped into my mind: “Courage is Grace under pressure.”

A quick read and an enjoyable read was “James Patterson by James Patterson,” which is subtitled “The Stories of My Life.”

Great stories they are. The book is a memoir in story form. I like his true stories better than his made-up mysteries.

I found it surprising Patterson didn’t dedicate the book to anyone. One of the joys of writing a book is being able to dedicate it to someone. He did, however, write a kind of epigraph. “I want to tell you some stories … the way I remember them anyway.”

The book I’m reading right now, “The Essential Writing of Hunter S. Thompson,” is a book I shouldn’t have selected. It is an interesting book, but at 572 pages it is too long when someone is trying to read it in a week and occupied with New York Yankee baseball.

They called Thompson an “outlaw journalist.” This, of course, is true. Whatever Journalism rules there are were broken multiple times by Thompson.

He died in 2005, but not before writing many Magazine articles and books including “Hell’s Angels” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” They got beat up Researching “Hell’s Angels.”

So, am I going to read 52 books in 2022? Probably not.

With 10 weeks to go in the year, I’ve read 38 books.