Kelly Slater, Who Drew Inspiration From Tiger Woods, Once Revealed How Regular Conversations With His Golfing Buddies Helped Him

Sportsmanship involves the deep bonds shared between different athletes. It doesn’t matter whether they belong to the same sport or not. Such friendships enhance the field of sports. Legendary surfer Kelly Slater once talked about his friendship with fellow athletes in golf and other sports. While such crossovers seem uncanny to fans, athletes are often closer than one might think.

In an interview with Tracks magazine, the legendary surfer opened up about his friendship with fellow golf players and Ryder cup champions. He Revealed their impact on his life and how he kept in touch with them. While Slater rules the waves, he often loves to indulge in some golfing sessions.

Kelly Slater’s honest confession about golf

The surfing legend is a passionate golfer and often plays multiple rounds throughout the year. He loves the challenge that the game brings with it. While the game may seem miles away from surfing, Slater still enjoys it for what it brings to the plate. The icon has made many friends in the golfing fraternity over the years. While he may not always be able to meet and interact with them, he expressed his gratitude towards them.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 12: Kelly Slater of the United States performs a cutback during an aerial expression session on day one of Surfsho at Bondi Beach on March 12, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The surfer once even participated in the Ryder Cup Celebrity golf match. Slater recounted how he would make sure to watch golf matches, even if he didn’t get to play as much. Since he has good friends in the golf fraternity, he revealed how he would encourage and congratulate them on their achievements. In a heartwarming confession, he exclaimed, “It is fun to be around people that are at the top of Worlds that you love, activities you like.”

Slater’s likings are not limited to only golf. While he has talked about how the Legend Tiger Woods inspired him, the surfer mentioned his love for sports that involved a battle between individuals – such as MMA and Jiujitsu. Therefore, it is not surprising that the surfing legend made friends in the MMA and Jiujitsu world as well.

Slater’s love for golf developed gradually. Although they started playing at the age of 23, they couldn’t crack the code right away. However, after a few perfect hits at random, he gained confidence and got hooked. Now, the surfer and the game are inseparable.

