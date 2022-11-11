Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Buy Stake in Italian Soccer Team

Longtime morning talk show host Kelly Ripa and her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, have purchased a stake in ASD Campobasso 1919, a small soccer club in the fifth tier of Italian football.

The duo has come aboard the ownership group as minority investors in the small soccer club, which they’re very excited about.

“The Campobasso project is the Quintessential underdog story,” Consuelos told ESPN. “When I heard the story about these fans being at risk of losing the sport they love, Kelly and I wanted to get involved and be part of the solution.”

Campobasso, which is nicknamed “Lupi,” which means “Wolves” in Italian, was promoted to Serie C at the end of the 2020–21 season. However, due to “administrative irregularities,” the Italian Football Federation stepped in and banned the club from participating in the Serie C competition.

