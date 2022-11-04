Kelly Kleekamp earns NSIC Elite 18 Award for Women’s Soccer

MANKATO, Minn. – Kelly Kleekamp of Augustana University was named the 2022 NSIC Elite 18 Award Winner for Women’s soccer. Kleekamp was presented with the award during the pregame of the Augustana semifinal match at the NSIC Tournament, which is taking place at The Pitch in Mankato, Minnesota. Kleekamp is a senior from Olathe, Kansas and a graduate of St. James Academy. She owns a 4.0 grade point average while majoring in biology.

As part of the NSIC 25th Anniversary Celebration during the 2016-17 academic year, the NSIC Elite 18 Award was instituted to recognize the true Essence of the student-athlete by honoring the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the NSIC Championship level in their sport, while also achieving the highest academic standard among their peers. The NSIC Elite 18 award is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average participating at the Finals site for each of the NSIC’s 18 Championships.

Kleekamp has started all 12 matches she has played in during the 2022 season. She has five points after scoring a goal against Sioux Falls and adding three assists. She had a season high shots (5) and shots on goal (3) against MSU Moorhead. In her career, Kleekamp has started in 34 of 48 matches played with nine points on three goals and three assists from her center midfielder position.

Joining Kleekamp as NSIC Elite 18 award winners from Augustana are: Daniel Bishop, Rachel Rairdon (two-time winner), Tiegen Lindner, Ben Kelvington, Leah Seivert (two-time winner), Hannah Hankinson and Zach Tuschen.

