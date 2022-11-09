Kelly Graves breaks down the trio of 2023 Women’s basketball signees

Kelly Graves

Oregon announced the signing of three prep basketball recruits during the start of the winter signing period on Wednesday. The school received signed letters of intent from guard Sofia Bell (Portland, Ore.), wing Sammie Wagner (San Antonio, Tex.) and forward Sarah Rambus (Flint, Mich.).

All three are four-star prospects inside ESPN’s top 100 players in the class of 2023. The website ranks Oregon’s Haul as the 16th best nationally.

“This is always a really exciting day. I told each one of the three to enjoy it because this is the only time they get to go through it. Hopefully the made it really special. I saw some of the pictures,” Oregon Coach Kelly Graves told reporters on Wednesday morning following the arrival of all three faxes.

The word of the day was versatility. Oregon’s Coach believes all three are capable of playing two or three positions, which is becoming more and more valuable in the modern game that has become nearly positionless.

“They’re kind of positionless, and I like that,” he said. “We always seem to get some Playmakers with some shooters with some size.”

While the transfer Portal makes it challenging to project exactly who the three will be playing with when they arrive on campus next summer, Graves believes the skillset’s they do bring will fit in well with the players expected to return.

“I think they’re a great complement for it,” he said. “We have a couple of fifth-years who can’t be back, but I think everybody else will be, so the three incomers will really compliment what we have. They’re all versatile. They can all play different positions.”

Graves also spoke at length about each of the three players and what their additions might mean going forward.