Kelley Lavin Named Interim Director of Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County has announced the appointment of Kelley Lavin as interim executive director following the retirement of Jim Shirley. Shirely has served as executive director of the Arts Alliance since November 2009.

The Sarasota County Public Hospital Boardwhich governs Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, named its new officers for 2023. They are Tram Hudsonpresident; Brad Bakerfirst vice-chairman; Victor Rohesecond vice-chairman; Gregory Cartertreasurer; Bridgette Fioruccisecretary; Sarah Lodge; Assistant secretary; Patricia Maria, Assistant treasurer; and Britt Riner and Sharon Wetzler DePetersmembers.

The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation recently announced the hire of Kaitlyn Perez as communications and learning officer. She will begin her duties Jan. 2, 2023, implementing the foundation’s communications strategy while capturing the organization’s impact and institutional learning.

The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation recently announced four inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame Class of 2023. They are Peggy Williams, the first female graduate of Clown College to perform in Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and the company’s first female performance director; the Alexis Brothershand balancers who have performed their artistic hand balancing to millions of fans worldwide, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and in Cirque du Soleil; Jeanette Williams, who performed with Liberty horses and multiple animals in Europe and in the US with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, where she also produced her own show and became a prominent agent for Circus arts talent; and Father Jerry Hogan, a Priest of the Archdiocese of Boston for 46 years, who served for three decades as the national “Circus Chaplain” under the direction of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Williams Parker has announced that Sky Chandler is the Winner of its 2022 holiday card design contest with Ringling College of Art and Design. This was the fifth year the law firm has partnered with Ringling College to seek student design submissions for its holiday card. The firm received numerous worthy submissions, and the Winner was provided with a cash award to assist with school-related expenses.