Keller, Guyer and Rockwall have fallen from the area’s elite with stars sidelined

Keller entered the season ranked No. 1 in the Dallas area in Class 6A after a state runner-up finish last year. The team was loaded with talent, with USC pledge Leah Ford and 6-3 junior Anna Boatner both ranked among the top 50 recruits in the Nation in their respective recruiting classes and first-team All-Area setter Taylor Polivka also returning after committing to Miami .

But two months into the season, Keller is 16-10, has dropped to No. 10 in the area and has lost four of its last six matches. The biggest reason is that it is missing Ford and Boatner.

Boatner, who last played Aug. 26, is out for the season with a knee injury. Ford, who has played in only three matches and hasn’t played since Aug. 12, is sidelined by a torn abdominal muscle.

New Coach Danielle Barker said Ford is expected to return, but isn’t sure when. Without them, Keller has relied heavily on Reagan Sharp (team-high 224 kills), Kea Whillock (team-high 307 digs) and Polivka (497 assists).

Keller (1-1 in district) could battle Trophy Club Byron Nelson (28-1, 2-0), Northwest Eaton (15-14, 2-0) and Southlake Carroll (12-15, 1-1) for the District 4-6A title. Byron Nelson is ranked No. 14 in the nation, and Carroll handed Byron Nelson his only loss on Aug. 19 and then beat Keller in four sets Tuesday as Layla Austin and Taryn Barnes combined for 26 kills and 44 digs.

Related: Dallas-area volleyball rankings (9/14): Prestonwood remains No. 1, but is pushed to 5 sets

Another team that has been missing its star is Denton Guyer (10-10, 1-1 District 5-6A), which is not in the 6A area rankings after starting the season at No. 5. Baylor pledge Kyndal Stowers has been out all season after having shoulder surgery. The Baylor pledge is ranked as the 12th-best player in the Nation in the Class of 2023 by PrepVolleyball.

The good news is that Coach Leslie Jackson said Stowers might be released to play next week. Guyer took state No. 4-ranked Prosper to five sets Friday before losing 25-19, 20-25, 23-25, 25-12, 15-10. Lauren Schneider had 27 kills for Guyer, and Erika Gustafson added six blocks.

Rockwall was No. 9 in the preseason 6A area rankings but also isn’t ranked now, as it has started 12-16. Rockwall was 5-4 when Oregon pledge Becca Kelley was sidelined by an overuse injury in her hitting shoulder.

Kelley, who averages a team-high 4.8 kills per set, played a full match Friday for the first time since Aug. 18. She had a team-high 13 kills as Rockwall swept Tyler Legacy in three sets in its District 10-6A opener. Kelley followed that up Tuesday with 15 kills in a three-set sweep of Royse City.

Related: Top area Athletes live for multisport grind, but finding time to recover is paramount

Find more high school sports coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.

Sign up for our FREE HS newsletter