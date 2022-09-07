Kelee Ringo NFL Draft 2023: Scouting report, prospect ranking, recruiting profile, more about Georgia CB

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is one of the top prospects, regardless of position, as the college football season kicks off and we look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Offseason surgery sidelined Ringo for his entire first year in Athens, but the long, athletic defender responded in a big way in 2021, earning Freshman All-SEC honors from the conference’s coaches.

Below is a comprehensive draft profile for Ringo, including his high school and college accolades, Scouting report and prospect outlook.

Note: This profile will be updated as more information becomes available.

Background



Age: 20

20 Year: Redshirt sophomore

Redshirt sophomore Height : 6-2

: 6-2 Weight : 205

: 205 Hometown : Tacoma, Washington

: Tacoma, Washington Interesting facts: Track standout who had state-best times in the 100-meter (10.43 seconds) and the 200-meter (21.18) in 2019

Position: Well. 1 CB | Overall: Well. 8

high school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Class: 2020

Composite Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (0.9976)

National: 4 | CB: 1 | Arizona: 1 | All time: 97

High school accolades: First-team All-American (MaxPreps, Sports Illustrated), first-team All-USA defense (USA Today), first-team junior All-American (MaxPreps), first-team All-State (MaxPreps), All-American Bowl selection, track star with top 100-meter (10.43) and 200-meter times (21.18) in state of Arizona as a junior

Check out Kelee Ringo’s full 247Sports profile, here. For his MaxPreps profile, click here.

College stats

2022 1 3 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 2021 15 34 1.0 1.0 2 10 1

*Missed entire 2020 season recovering from offseason surgery

College Accolades

Honors

2021: Freshman All-SEC team (coaches)

Notable statistics

2021: Game-sealing 79-yard interception return for touchdown in CFP national Championship against Alabama

Initial Scouting report



“Ringo is a height, weight and speed dream for NFL coaching. He displays easy speed to stay in-phase up the boundary. The Washington native has been exposed to a mixture of man and zone coverage. As a high-waisted individual, it can sometimes lead to slower transition across the field. Ringo is willing to play downhill and make plays in the backfield. The physical traits to be a man cover cornerback in the NFL are present.” — CBS Sports NFL Draft Analyst Josh Edwards