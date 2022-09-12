Kelechi Nwakali Scores Incredible Goal As SD Ponferradina Suffer Real Zaragoza Defeat ▷ SportsBrief.com

Kelechi Nwakali has scored a league goal after more than a year as he netted in SD Ponferradina’s loss to Real Zaragoza

The Nigerian international restored parity for his side just before Halftime after Giuliano Simeone had put the opponents ahead earlier

Nwakali found space in the middle of the area before firing a shot into the net from about 25-yards out

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has ended his goal drought following a Sensational Strike as his side SD Ponferradina lost 2-1 to Real Zaragoza in Segunda Division on Sunday.

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the 12th minute of the Encounter when Giuliano Simeone hit the net to silence the entire crowd.

It was Nwakali who pulled his side back into the game with a sublime finish from outside the area after finding space before he rifled the ball high into the net in the 44th minute.

Kelechi Nwakali scores as his side SD Ponferradina loses to Real Zaragoza. Photo: Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

But his side will eventually concede another goal as Simeone scored what turned out to be the winner for Zaragoza in the 51st minute at Estadio El Toralin.

Nwakali ended his goal drought as his last league goal dates back to April 25, 2021, during his time at Alcoron in their 2-1 home loss to Leganes.

GOAL reports that Nwakali’s performance in the Encounter with Zaragoza will excite Ponferradina, who are currently sitting in position 15 of the 22-team table with six points from five matches. They have managed two wins and suffered three draws.

Spanish La Liga outfit Real Sociedad provide an injury update on Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar

