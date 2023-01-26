Kelby Collins is getting disrespected by Recruit rankings

Florida football brought in one of the top defensive lineman classes in the country in the 2023 cycle. They brought in five guys who were rated in the top 50 of the DL rankings and added to their depth up front.

The leader of UF’s DL class is Kelby Collins. He’s rated across multiple services as a top-5 defensive lineman and is a top-50 player according to 247 Sports. What’s weird about the way that Kelby is ranked is that his ranking continues to drop.

Why is it going down? Well, that’s a great question. All he’s done as of late was go out and win MVP of the All-American Game and dominated Camps over and over.

Apparently, this made recruiting services say “Meh, he isn’t great.”

Rivals recently dropped Collins 19 spots in their national Recruit rankings for the class of 2023, from 33rd in the country to 52nd. In 247 Sports composite rankings, which factor in a multitude of services, Kelby fell from 40th in the country to 44th.

Now I understand that these rankings are very fluid and change all the time. What I don’t get is how a guy can go out and dominate everybody in his way and have his ranking harmed for it.

Collins is an Absolute Monster in the trenches. He’s 6’5”-275 and combines his elite size and strength with a quick first step and the explosiveness to blow by O-linemen.

You’ll never catch him taking a play off either. Regardless of where the opposing offense is on the field, he’s got his head down and is working to turn the game upside down. And they can.

Lots to like from new Gator commit Kelby Collins, but particularly love this clip. On the goal line, opposing QB puts arms up for TD, except Collins stands RB up, rips ball out, and runs 35 yards the other way. pic.twitter.com/ULuUDZ2Ckz — Hail Florida Hail (@HailFloridaHail) August 14, 2022

There really shouldn’t be any debate about this. Collins should be a top-30 player in the country and a top-3 d-lineman. If these sites want to keep dropping him, so be it.

But don’t be surprised when he’s one of, if not the best d-lineman in his class when it’s all set and done.

