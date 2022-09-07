Keira Alessi nets MPA Class C South game-winning goal for Traip girls soccer

Keira Alessi nets MPA Class C South game-winning goal for Traip girls soccer

KITTERY, Maine – Quinn McPherson and Keira Alessi each scored a goal in the second half as the Traip Academy girls soccer team rallied for a 3-2 win over St. Dominic’s on Tuesday in a Class C South contest.

Alessi tied the game at 1-1 with a goal in the first half.

Traip goalie Lilly Stuart had seven saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winnacunnet 1

Central 0

MANCHESTER – Taylor Burness’ goal with 3 minutes left was the difference in this Division I win for the Warriors, who improved to 3-1.

It was Winnacunnet head Coach Nick O’Brien’s 100th career win.

Winnacunnet senior goalie Kate Gagne had six saves, earning the shutout. Defensively, Ava Sebeny, Moxie Clifford, Amanda Longo, and Julia Merrick all played well.

York 3

Fryeburg 0

YORK, Maine – Seniors Madison Raymond and Ella Boissoneault, and freshman Scarlett Ring all scored a goal for York in this Class B South win.

Shea Haseltine had one assist for the Wildcats.

Exeter 8

Pinkerton 2

EXETER – Emma Smith’s three goals and one assist led the Blue Hawks to this Division I win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button