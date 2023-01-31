Keion White Listed As Top Ten Draft Prospect By NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

If you don’t have a seat on the hype train for Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White, you better get on because there isn’t a lot of room left.

As the Senior Bowl began practice today and prospects were getting measured upon arriving in Mobile, a lot of eyes are going to be on White this week. He is going to have a chance to impress NFL Draft Scouts and coaches while practicing, but he has already caught the eye of one of the most respected draft analysts in the business.

