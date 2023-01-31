Keion White Listed As Top Ten Draft Prospect By NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah

If you don’t have a seat on the hype train for Georgia Tech defensive lineman Keion White, you better get on because there isn’t a lot of room left.

As the Senior Bowl began practice today and prospects were getting measured upon arriving in Mobile, a lot of eyes are going to be on White this week. He is going to have a chance to impress NFL Draft Scouts and coaches while practicing, but he has already caught the eye of one of the most respected draft analysts in the business.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has one of the best eyes for Talent as a former NFL Scout and he dropped his top 100 prospects list. You did not have to scroll down far to see White’s name, as he checked in at No. 8.

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White is one of the top edge players in the 2023 NFL Draft Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

This is what Jeremiah had to say about White:

“White is a twitched-up edge rusher with a defensive tackle frame. Against the pass, he has an explosive first step and can really Bend at the top of his rush. He can convert speed to power and refuses to stay blocked. He never stops working to free himself and he can stack one move after another. He is a Freaky athlete in coverage. On tape, you can see him Peel off and mirror running backs 30 yards down the field. He also showed off his effort and motor by running more than 80 yards to look for a block on a Georgia Tech fumble return vs. Florida State. Against the run, he is violent with his hands to shock and shed blocks. He has a huge burst to close from the backside. Overall, White is one of my favorite players in the class and could emerge as the top defender in the class.”

White has been gaining steam in the draft community as one of the top players in the class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr listed White as a first-round pick in his latest Mock Draft and Dane Brugler from the Athletic had White as one of the ten best edge rushers in the class.

The only edge prospects ranked above White in Jeremiah’s top 100 were Alabama’s Will Anderson and Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

If White is going to be picked in the first round, these next few months are going to be critical for him. After the Senior Bowl, White is going to be at the NFL Combine in February, where he is going to have a chance to show off his freakish athleticism.

White finished the 2022 season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and was one of the most impactful players on the Georgia Tech defense. I think he is going to enjoy a good predraft process and be a guy that continues to rise up draft boards.

