Keeping your New Year’s goal of working out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) – We are about three days from the New Year and as you finish up your list of New Year’s resolutions, do you plan to make this year’s goals actually stick?

For those of you who may have exercising more on your list, WTOC stopped by the YMCA in Pooler to see how you can make sure your fitness goals become a reality.

Keeping that New Year’s resolution can be tough. Especially when it has something to do with being uncomfortable and trying something new.

“No one wants to feel like it’s something mandatory, something hard, jump starting your wellness for the new year should be fun,” said Instructor Nhecoll Snyder.

And that’s what Nhecoll Snyder tries to do in her cycling classes.

Snyder says joining a group class can be a great way to kick off your workout journey.

But if cycling isn’t your thing, that’s okay too.

Kathy Riley teaches a line dancing fitness class that is sure to get your blood flowing.

“Jump starting your wellness with fitness classes it gets you around other individuals who are on the same journey,” Riley said.

Riley not only teaches people how to do the cupid shuffle, she is also a personal trainer.

So, if you haven’t been in the gym for a while, Riley says working one on one with someone is a good place to start.

“We’ll take you through the YMCA and show you how to use all of the machines, we’ll do an upper body day and a lower body day and add the cardio so that you know how to use everything properly.”

But once we’re inside, how do we make sure we stick with this new year’s resolution past January 15th?

Here are some tips to keep in mind.

“Start with a small goal, such as choosing one group fitness class per week rather than trying to work out every single day it’s a lot more attainable and achievable.”

“If you’re not doing what you love you won’t stick with it.”

And remember this isn’t just about getting in shape.

“We are truly hear for their whole wellness journey as a community so we’re not just crossing off fitness goals it’s their whole journey across the board.”

But if you’re a little nervous about stepping into the gym as a newbie on January first you won’t be alone.

“We see both returners, newbies, everybody and their best friends, their mom, their whole families are coming down.”

“:et’s go, that’s the only way it’s going to happen you have to go, you have to want it.”

“Stop thinking about getting off that couch and actually putting on those clothes and going and think about it afterwards and I guarantee your mental health with thank you for it because you took that time for yourself.”

The implementation and opening of EGYM at the Habersham and Effingham branches, which will soon be added to the Islands, Liberty, and West Chatham locations. EGYM is a fantastic way to tackle your wellness goals head on in an easy, fun, and safe way.

Sign up for a membership by visiting ymcaofcoastalga.org or stopping by one of our Welcome Desks and take advantage of our holiday promotion. Now through January 31st, new members get one month free and no joiner’s fee.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.