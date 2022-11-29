Keeping Literature Alive by Mahdiya Jamal, King Edward VI School

As a young A-Level student, I believe that reading is one of the most beneficial things humans can do. It enriches our minds, enhances our knowledge, and I had the pleasure of interviewing one of my A-Level English Literature teachers about the importance literature plays in our lives.

1) How important is it to teach literature to young students, and why do you think this is?

“It is incredibly important and it’s a privilege to do it as a job. Literature is how we make sense of the world and our place within it. The human experience is a universal one. It’s wonderful that we can read texts from different eras and traditions and feel such a strong connection to the hopes and fears of the characters we read about.”

2) How does studying literature help people in real life?

“There have been some fascinating studies conducted by neuroscientists in recent years which have proven a tangible link between reading fiction and understanding people’s motivations in day to day life. There is no such proven benefit from reading non-fiction.

On a practical level, employers know that students of literature can read texts quickly, make educated inferences, form conceptualized views and think critically – skills which are really beneficial in the workplace.”

3) As an English teacher, what type/genre of books do you think is the most essential for people to gain a wider knowledge of our world?

“I’m always wary of recommending one specific type or genre. As a teenager, if an adult had recommended anything to me my instinct would usually have been to do the absolute opposite! I’d just say to read widely and keep an open mind. Reading shouldn’t be a punishment. Some days are made for reading ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ without fear of shame or recrimination and other days are made for Homer’s Odyssey.”

4) Rather than repeatedly reading the works of classic writers such as Shakespeare and Dickens, is it more useful to study modern works that reflect our society as it is now?

“For students coming to the classics for the first time, it’s not a repeated thing – it’s a new experience so, as teachers, we need to try to invoke that original awe and wonder no matter how many times we might have read or taught a text. Having said that though, it’s absolutely right that the literature curriculum is diversifying….and about time too!

We want well informed students who are empathetic, outward looking and curious about the world. ‘Cutting for Stone’, published in 2009, by Abraham Verghese is a modern classic as is Bernadine Evaristo’s ‘Girl, Woman, Other’. If you are a reader, you never stop learning.”