Keep Writing, Keep Reading, Keep Expressing -Sonali Kulkarni During Session At Deccan Literature Festival – Punekar News

Pune, 28th November 2022: The program ‘So Cool… Sonali’ in the Deccan Literature Festival won the audience hearts. ‘Keep Writing, Keep Reading, Keep Expressing!’ in these words, actress Sonali Kulkarni gave a message to the youth last Saturday (November 26th).

In this session, Sonali Kulkarni revealed her reading & writing journey. In the third session on the first day of the festival, RJ Bandya had a stupendous conversation with Sonali Kulkarni in the program ‘So Cool…Sonali’. Sonal said, “When it comes to writing, whether it’s a feeling of excitement or calmness in your mind, it’s important to phrase it in words. Once you write it, it makes it easy to communicate your feelings to everyone.” She further added, “Dr Madhavi Vaidya taught me the poetry. I enjoyed connecting & learning from some of the most renowned people from the world of literature. This includes, literateurs like Vijay Tendulkar, Girish Karnad, Satyadev Dubey, and Dr Jabbar Patel. Now a days I do write on various social media handles and in a way am continuing the journey of writing. BTW I don’t send links of my writing” She kidded.

Renowned Urdu Poet & Organizer of Deccan Literature Festival, Monika Singh much appreciated Sonali’s Presence & talk in the Deccan lit fest.