Keep Rolling with Mark Andrews?

Our NFL Nation Reporters answer Fantasy football questions every Tuesday during the NFL season. Here’s what they had to say following Week 13.

Should Mark Andrews Managers be worried about him sustaining value if Lamar Jackson Misses time?

Not at all. Just like Jackson, Tyler Huntley’s favorite target is Andrews. In Tyler Huntley’s four starts last season, Andrews averaged 95.7 yards receiving per game and scored two touchdowns. Nearly a third of Huntley’s targeted throws went to Andrews (32.8%) last season. That shouldn’t change this year, especially with No. 1 wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) out for the season. If that’s not convincing enough, the Ravens next play the Steelers, who have given up 420 yards receiving to tight ends since Week 5 (eighth most in the NFL during that stretch). — Jamison Hensley

Either, neither or both? … Will Devin Singletary and James Cook be viable Fantasy options down the stretch of the season like they were Thursday night at Foxboro?

This isn’t the most direct answer, but it depends on our definition of viable. The Bills showed a desire to get Cook more involved vs. the Patriots, which shows both will likely be options in fantasy, but will either or both put up points consistently? Maybe not. Cook had a career day in New England, playing 42.7% of the snaps and finishing with 14 carries and six receptions. On the other hand, it was Singletary who scored a touchdown, not Cook. It’s a dicey position for Fantasy owners to be in because the Bills will be using both backs. Cook will likely continue to see an increase in production, and both are solid options, but there’s no guarantee with this offense which, if either, will have a big day. — Alaina Getzenberg

Cole Kmet led the team in targets, Equanimeous St. Brown in yards and Chase Claypool in expectations. Who is the most valuable Bears pass-catcher the rest of the way with Darnell Mooney on the shelf?

It has been three games since Fields and Kmet connected on two touchdowns in a loss to Detroit. The third-year tight end emerged as Fields’ most trusted red zone threat by the Midway point of the season, and that’s an area in which the two can continue to hone their chemistry over the Bears’ final four games. The fluidity of Chicago’s receiving corps should mean Fields establishes consistency elsewhere with his top tight end. We don’t know if receivers Equanimeous St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis and others will be on the Bears’ roster next year. We know Kmet will. His impact can help Fields evolve as a passer beginning in Week 15. — Courtney Cronin

Amari Cooper dominated the targets (nine) in Deshaun Watson’s 2022 debut but struggled to 40 yards. Are you optimistic about the involvement or discouraged by the limited efficiency?

Watson was extremely rusty in his first game back. He was also booed before every snap in Houston. How long will it take Watson to shake off the rust? And how will he fare against another likely hostile crowd next weekend in Cincinnati? Who knows at this point? But Cooper remains the No. 1 option in the Browns’ passing offense. The QB play will determine whether Cooper gets back to putting up big numbers. — Jake Trotter

Is D’Andre Swift now the leader in this backfield? Who will lead in Fantasy points the rest of the way (Swift’s pass catching vs. Jamaal Williams’ goal-line role)?

Production is never an issue when it comes to Swift. His main issue is remaining healthy. When he’s feeling good, he’ll put up numbers, but pretty much all season he has battled shoulder and ankle injuries, while Williams has remained consistent in the backfield and as the preferred goal-line threat. I don’t think that changes over the course of this last stretch. Swift will produce on the ground and in the passing game, but I believe Williams will lead in Fantasy points for the rest of the way with his consistency. His goal-line role is pretty much automatic at this point, and the coaching staff has confidence in his ability. — Eric Woodyard

Should Fantasy Managers label AJ Dillon as “the guy” in this backfield while Green Bay plays out the string?

Only if Aaron Jones is hurt, and it doesn’t look like the Shin injury he sustained late in the Bears game will be an issue, especially with this week’s bye to rest. Yes, the Packers have shut down Jones late in the season in years past. But there have also been times when Dillon looked like he had emerged only to give way to Jones a week or two later. — Rob Demovsky

Darius Slayton is not rostered in the majority of Leagues but has seen 24 targets over the past three weeks: Do you see him earning 7-9 targets on a consistent basis over the final five weeks?

Slayton is worth rostering and starting regularly at this point. His role continues to grow and grow. He’s firmly entrenched as Daniel Jones’ No. 1 target. That’s not going to stop. The Giants are going to take a few shots each game downfield with Slayton, and he’s Jones’ security blanket. That’s a strong combination, especially against quality competition (Eagles twice, Minnesota, Washington, Indianapolis) down the stretch in game environments that should force the Giants to throw more than they would prefer. — Jordan Raanan

Zonova Knight looks like the featured back and Garrett Wilson the WR1. Can we count on both as lineup Locks as long as Mike White is under center?

Yes, both are safe bets to remain in featured roles. RB Michael Carter (ankle) is expected to return this week, but it will probably be as Knight’s sidekick. Wilson is the WR1, now and for a long time, no matter who is the QB. — Rich Cimini

How should Fantasy Managers adjust expectations with Jimmy Garoppolo banged up?

Rookie Brock Purdy is Garoppolo’s replacement, and he’s a seventh-round pick who has started zero NFL games. While Purdy was solid in his first extended play, it’s reasonable to think there’s going to be a lot more volatility in Purdy’s performances compared to Garoppolo. The Niners won’t ask Purdy to do much aside from take care of the ball and get it out quick, which means running back Christian McCaffrey should continue to stockpile big days, but it’s hard to project consistent production elsewhere until we see more from Purdy . — Nick Wagoner

Can Fantasy Managers cut ties with Antonio Gibson after Brian Robinson Jr. Touched the ball 23 times against the Giants?

Probably. Robinson will certainly be the more secure choice just because he continues to run the way they hoped. Gibson’s touches will fluctuate more, especially with Jahan Dotson working his way back. There just won’t be enough touches to go around. And we know the Commanders want to control the clock, which means more Robinson. Plus, he’s running more decisively and showing more pop to the outside. It’s what they hoped to see, so I don’t see his carries being reduced at all. — John Kim