Keep golf course as a viable, affordable option | Letter to the editor

Thanks to a friend who offered to teach me golf at the Port Townsend Golf Course and a $45 set of used golf clubs, I’ve found a new, healthy, affordable, and fun way to exercise as an older adult.

I love the Joy of being outside in nature and learning new skills that challenge my physical, mental, and social well-being. This year, I spent time at the driving range and playing a few holes as a beginner and looking forward to spring and improving my game.

Port Townsend has 36.6 percent of residents who are 65 years and older; Jefferson County has 39.2 percent of residents who are 65 years and older (US Census 2020). Golf is one form of exercise that older adults can keep playing or start as a beginner. Here is a link to a study conducted by the University of Southern California that suggests for the aging population “golf is a comprehensive, multimodal, mind-body activity that improves health and preserves functional independence.” (sites.usc.edu/golfscience)

Some of the benefits of golf are psychosocial health-socialization, mindfulness, outdoor “Green”; brain health-planning, memory, focus and multi-tasking; neuromotor functional balance-swing, putt, squat, uneven terrain; Cardio-Respiratory, energy balance-walking, equipment transportation; muscular endurance, power, and flexibility.

As a professional in the aging field for more than 20 years, currently working as the program Coordinator for Washington State’s Aging Mastery Program, I encourage the Port Townsend City Council, Community Engagement Stakeholders group, and PT citizens to consider golf as an exercise for healthy aging for our large older adult Residents and keep the city’s PT Golf Course as a viable, affordable option for overall quality of life for those who participate.

Ginny Adams

PORT TOWNSEND