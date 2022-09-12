‘Keep Doing It’: Golf World Reacts to Paige Spiranac Jinxing NFL Teams in Style

Paige Spiranac is one of the most talked about social media celebrities in the world of golf. It has been a long time since the ex-professional golfer quit her career as a pro. However, Spiranac has never been short of opportunities when it comes to building her career. She is doing an amazing job of being a social media influencer and loves interacting with her fans.

Spiranac recently shocked her followers with a Twitter post that allegedly led to being unlucky for an NFL team. And fans couldn’t keep it cool when it happened for the second time in a row.

Paige Spiranac proves to be unlucky for another NFL team

Spiranac posted a picture of herself wearing a Rams top on Twitter after they recently lost a match. The golf world made fun of the situation and said that she was responsible for the Rams’ loss. However, the ex-golfer took it very sportingly and wrote a caption “Currently taking applications to wear your most hated teams logo so they lose. Rams 0-1”.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 18: Paige Spiranac Attends the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)

Everyone laughed in the comments section and suggested the social media star wear a top of various teams they hated. Some fans actually seemed to buy the fact that Spiranac was proving to be unlucky for the NFL. However, their belief in the claims went up a notch after Spiranac posted a picture of herself in a ‘Bengals‘ top.

It was the second time that this was happening. The picture went viral as soon as she posted it. She wrote, “The Jinx streak is still alive. Bengals 0-1”.

Although Spiranac’s tweets about Jinxing the NFL matches are all fun and games, her fans seem to enjoy her predictions.

Fans react to Spiranac’s recent NFL tweet

Fans were in disbelief for some time after finding out that yet another NFL team had lost after Spiranac wore a top with their name. But later, her followers decided to join in on the river.

Some of her fans supported her NFL tweets and said that she must continue doing the same.

However, some fans wanted her to go for specific teas of their choice.

But others only commented to praise her looks and had nothing to say about jinxing.

Spiranac keeps entertaining her fans with all these fun acts on the internet. However, none of her posts about the losing NFL teams were actual predictions since she posted these pictures after the matches. But her fans love the way she keeps them engaged with everything that goes on in the sports world.

