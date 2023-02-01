Keep Alamance County youth out of trouble

A multi-agency pilot project will aim to keep at-risk teenagers out of trouble and steer them towards a career.

The Alamance Juvenile Opportunity Bridge program aims to offer up to 30 at-risk juveniles, including some on probation for misdemeanors, the chance to take career exploration classes – such as cosmetology, mechanical, nursing, electrical, HVAC, culinary arts, Plumbing and auto repair – at Alamance Community College instead of performing traditional community service hours. The hope is it will guide them away from getting in worse trouble, District Court Judge Larry Brown Jr. told the school board.

“If a young person … is charged as a juvenile they are 40% more likely to commit crimes as an adult and go through the adult justice system. Our goal is to keep them from going through the judicial process by partnering with Alamance Community College to refocus them and spark hope and give them a chance,” Brown said.

