Keenan Allen Doubtful, Melvin Gordon III Questionable

Monday Night Football Tonight will see a battle between two AFC West teams, as the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers battle in the finely poised division. With this crucial Matchup rounding out Week 7, Let’s take a look at the NFL inactives for tonight’s game. What did each team’s final injury report look like on Saturday, and who is set to be out for this crucial matchup?

NFL teams are only permitted to have 48 players “dress” for a game, but often have around 53-55 players on their active roster. Therefore, any players outside of that 48 must be designated as inactive. Which five to seven players will we see on the Broncos and Chargers list this week?

The players below are officially inactive.

Denver Broncos Inactives

ILB Josey Jewell

WR Jalen Virgil

CB Darius Phillips

S Caden Sterns

S Delarrin Turner-Yell

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives

WR Keenan Allen

C Corey Linsley

QB Easton Stick

RB Isaiah Spiller

S JT Woods

DL Christian Covington

TE Richard Rodgers

Impactful Names on NFL Injury Reports

While the Chargers did not rule anyone out on Saturday, they did list Keenan Allen as doubtful. Rarely do any players who are listed as doubtful suit up, and Allen himself was not optimistic after practice on Saturday that he would be active. The Chargers have been without Allen since he left the game in Week 1, so they are very much used to this situation.

Another potentially impactful name on the injury report is OT Trey Pipkins. The Chargers’ RT hurt his leg last week, and his absence would be yet another blow to an offensive line that has lost Rashawn Slater for the season. You can see how the Chargers’ Offensive line copes with this new potential Blow by streaming their Week 6 game against the Broncos on fuboTV.

MORE: Broncos vs. Chargers Week 6 Preview and Prediction

The Broncos’ injury report this week has been loaded with names. Offensively, they have RB Melvin Gordon III, Offensive linemen Dalton Risner, Quinn Meinerz, and Billy Turner, as well as tight end Eric Saubert listed as questionable. The absence of Meinerz, Risner, and Gordon could all be huge blows for a Broncos’ offense that is looking to find some consistency.

Defensively, Denver is already without Josey Jewell and Caden Sterns. However, they could also be missing Jonathon Cooper and Damarri Mathis. If those four players are missing, it could leave them lacking both starting options and strength in depth for this Week 6 matchup.