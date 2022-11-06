Keels and Williams play well as NBA G-League opens 2022-23 season

When the 2022-23 NBA season tipped off there were several new Duke faces dotting the rosters throughout the league. Following a run to the Final Four in head Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the Blue Devil program watched as five players elected to depart the program early for the professional ranks.

Four of those five players – Paolo Banchero, Mark Williams, AJ Griffin, and Wendell Moore received positive feedback during the pre-draft process and landed in the first round in Orlando, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Minnesota respectively. The fifth payer to leave was shooting guard Trevor Keels who struggled with the decision making process until the final declaration deadline before ultimately opting to move on.

Keels did not receive a first round contract and signed a two-way contract with the New York Knicks who selected him with the 42nd overall pick in the Draft. Because of the structure of the contract, Keels can spend no more than 50 games in the NBA and will earn a flat salary equal to 50% of the minimum salary applicable to a player with zero years of service and so it was a given the 6 -foot-4 former five star prospect would spend a lot of time playing in the G-League this season.

On Friday night he made his G-League debut and did well for the Westchester Knicks in a 119-111 setback against the Maine Celtics. In the losing effort Keels scored a team high 25 points on 11-of-24 shooting to go along with four rebounds and three assists. Perhaps the only concern for Keels was his Perimeter shooting which was off in the opener as he made just one of eight attempts from long range.

In another game on opening night former Blue Devil Mark Williams, a Lottery pick by the Charlotte Hornets who has been assigned to the G-League for a bigger role than he was seeing with the senior club, played 28 minutes and recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Greensboro Swarm beat Delaware 128-108.

Former Duke star Matthew Hurt is also playing in the G-League this season, suiting up for the Memphis Hustle where he came off the bench to score 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting including 3-of-6 from the outside to go with six rebounds in 27 minutes as the Hustle won their first game of the year by 18.

Over in Austin, Texas former Duke guard Jordan Goldwire is playing for the Austin Spurts and came off the bench as a back-up point guard for the club to post eight points and five assists in 26 minutes against the Texas Legends.

Other former Blue Devils competing in the G-League this season include Marquee Bolden (Salt Lake City Stars), Vernon Carey (Capital City Go-Go), Trevon Duval (Grand Rapids Gold), Theo John (Capital City Go-Go), Wendell Moore, Jr. (Iowa Wolves), Jahlil Okafor (Mexico City Capitanes), Cassius Stanley (Rio Grande Valley Vipers), and DJ Steward (Stockton Kings).