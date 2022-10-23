Keegan Murray impresses in NBA Debut with Sacramento Kings

Iowa great Keegan Murray officially made his debut for the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night and he lived up to the hype. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft didn’t start for the Kings, but it only took about three minutes for him to get into the game.

Murray knocked down six of his first seven shots and quickly became one of the most efficient players on the court. He spent a good portion of Saturday’s game going up against NBA star Paul George and held his own. Murray finished scoring 19 points, hauling in five rebounds, blocking two shots and recording two assists.

Murray’s 19 points are the second highest scoring performance of any Sacramento Kings rookie in their season debut in the last 25 seasons.

“Oh, he’s great. He’s great,” forward Domantas Sabonis told Morgan Ragan and Matt Barnes during the Kings’ postgame show. “We’ve been waiting for him to play. He came out, was poised, made all the right reads, guarded really well. I’m really happy for him. Only big things to come.”

“I think that’s going to be a classic Keegan Murray game,” De’Aaron Fox told Reporters after the game. “He does things quietly but I think the fans feel it. In the stadium, they are doing what they used to do with Yogi [Ferrell]. After his first basket, I was like ‘Wow, this is what we’re doing.’ They did a hell of a job. He’s out there guarding one of the best players in the NBA. That’s a tough matchup for anyone. I think he had a great debut but I wish we capitalized on that and got the win but we have a game tomorrow.”

Murray didn’t force himself into the action and took advantage of the opportunities when they presented themselves. His first shot came after he picked up a loose ball and calmly drained the three. The Kings have a good amount of young talent like Fox and Sabonis, so it’ll take a bit for Murray to continue to integrate himself into the system.

“Keegan was great,” Kings head Coach Mike Brown said. “He’s a young that only going to get better and there’s not many things that phase him. He’s going to keep playing hard, try to play the right way and that’s what you love about him. You have a guy like that, especially at his age that can impact the game on both ends. He’s going to be Fantastic for us. I’m excited about it.”

“It meant everything to me,” Murray said of the support during his debut. “Their support since I got drafted. I’m forever grateful for what they have given me so far.”

The Kings will take on the Warriors Tonight at 7:30 CT.

