Keegan Cook Steps Down As Head Volleyball Coach

SEATTLE – Keegan Cookwho led Washington Volleyball to four Pac-12 titles in eight seasons, has accepted the head coaching position at the University of Minnesota, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank Keegan for his leadership of our volleyball program,” said the Washington Director of Athletics Jennifer Cohen. “He has had a tremendous impact that has carried far beyond the success on the court. Keegan leaves behind an Incredible Legacy at the UW and we wish him, Sarah and Oliver the best in this next chapter.

“With that said, we know this is one of the truly elite jobs in the country. We are confident we will find a leader who will continue the strong commitment we have to the Holistic development of the women in our program and build on the amazing tradition of competing for conference and national championships we have here on Montlake.”

After serving two seasons as an Assistant Coach from 2013-14, Cook was named the eighth Head Coach in University of Washington history in January of 2015. In Cook’s first two seasons in 2015 and 2016, the Dawgs won the Pac-12 title both years and advanced to the Elite Eight. Washington added third and fourth conference titles under Cook in 2020 and 2021, and reached the 2020 Final Four.

Cook closes his chapter at Washington with 198 wins, second-most in UW history, against just 56 losses. He was named the 2020 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and was three-time AVCA Pacific North Region Coach of the Year (2015, 2020, 2021). They coached twelve players to a total of eighteen AVCA All-America honors, and in the Classroom the Huskies earned 46 Pac-12 All-Academic honors.

The Huskies made the NCAA Championships in each of Cook’s eight years, including this recently concluded season, which marked the 21st-consecutive NCAA bid for the program overall, the fifth-longest streak in the nation. UW advanced to the Sweet 16 in six of eight seasons under Cook, with four Elite Eights and one Final Four.

“This is, without a doubt, the most difficult day of my professional career,” said Cook. “The University of Washington has changed the course of my life and my family’s lives forever. In this moment, the most important sentiment I can extend on behalf of me and my family is Gratitude although there is not enough time and space to express that Gratitude to the members of this community.

“I want to thank you Jim McLaughlin for bringing me to Seattle ten seasons ago, for seeing my potential and for always believing in me. I want to thank Jen Cohen whose grit, passion, and professionalism exemplify her leadership for the University of Washington. I want to thank Erin O’Connell for her daily commitment to providing our student-athletes everything they needed to thrive. Thank you to Anne Gittingerand Ben and Nancy Remak. Their love and unconditional support for this University and this volleyball program have been transformational. Thank you to all of the fans and supporters who make Alaska Airlines Arena one of the most special venues in all of college volleyball.

“I want to thank the numerous staff and support staff who over the years helped our players accomplish their goals and reach their potential. Thank you to Leslie Gabriel, who has anchored decades of success with her strength and discipline. Thank you to Jason Mansfield whose Patience and skill are matched only by his integrity. Lastly and most importantly, I want to thank the student-athletes who gave and grew within this program these past eight seasons. I am proud of what they accomplished and who they have become. The University of Washington will forever have my Gratitude and appreciation.”