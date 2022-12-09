Keeanu Benton makes formal NFL Draft announcement

MADISON, Wis — Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Bentonwho accepted an invitation recently to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, formally announced his plans Friday to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Benton is not expected to play in the Badgers’ Matchup against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. He shared a message on social media thanking his coaches, teammates and fans.

“It has been an honor to be a part of this university for the past four years,” Benton said. “I have no regrets about anything I did on or off the field. I have become a man at the University of Wisconsin and consider this my second home. First and foremost, I would like to thank god. Without him, none of this would be possible. I want to thank Coach K (Ross Kolodziej), Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Jim) Leonhard for setting me up to become the best player and person that I can be. I would also like to thank my teammates who have been in the grind with me and formed some bonds that can never be broken. And finally, thanks to Badger fans who supported me and made Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium unforgettable.

“Being a part of the Wisconsin football team has taught me resiliency, passion and dependability. I will never forget the time that I have spent here and the connections I have made along the way.”

Benton, who mulled the idea of ​​entering the draft last year, set career highs this season in tackles (35), tackles for a loss (10) and sacks (4.5). He played in 45 games with 36 starts over four seasons.

The Janesville native was somewhat of a surprise addition to the Badgers’ 2019 recruiting class. By the end of his junior year in high school, the 247Sports three-star prospect doubted his chances of playing collegiate football and instead began pondering opportunities in the trades. But his high school wrestling coach, Mark Mullen, placed a phone call to now-UW Athletic Chris McIntosh, who then sent Benton’s football film to the Badgers’ coaching staff. Benton soon after went on a campus visit and earned a Scholarship offer from then-head Coach Paul Chryst on the spot.

“He said he liked my film and asked me some questions about myself,” Benton recalled recently. “He (Chryst) then said, ‘We’re offering you a full ride.’ I kind of like got tunnel vision and blacked out a little bit. He was like, ‘Do you understand what I am saying?’ They had to say it two or three times. I couldn’t stop smiling, man. It was a dream come true, and it showed that all of my hard work paid off.”

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper has Benton as the sixth-best defensive tackle in this year’s draft class. Recent projections list him as a mid-round pick, but a strong performance in front of NFL coaches, scouts and executives at the Senior Bowl could push him into the earlier rounds. The event is an annual showcase of the country’s best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects.

Benton is the fourth UW starter to decide he won’t be playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Quarterback Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal, and center Joe Tippmann and cornerback Jay Shaw declared for the draft.