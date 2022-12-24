Kedon Slovis Once Joked About ‘Sober’ BYU Hecklers, Now He’s a BYU Quarterback

On Saturday, former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his commitment to BYU. Assuming Slovis wins the starting quarterback spot in time for the 2023 season opener, he will be the quarterback to lead BYU into the Big 12.

Slovis is familiar with Provo – he played at BYU in 2019 as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans. BYU beat USC in overtime on that Saturday afternoon and it turned into a memorable experience for Slovis. Two years later, Slovis appeared on The MOMENTUM TRUCK Podcast and he recalled being heckled by BYU fans. Slovis joked that being taunted by “sober” hecklers is more intimidating than drunk hecklers.

“My freshman year, we are playing at BYU,” Slovis said. “The craziest thing to me – well, Provo is a weird place. We go in and people are like smiling and saying, ‘Thank you for coming to play.’ I was like, what? There were people at the stadium who were waiting there with shower bag goodies for after the game. And they’re like, ‘I hope you enjoy it. Good luck to you guys.’”

“They’re all Mormon, right?,” Slovis continued. “So they’re not drinking. I think that’s almost more intimidating. You’re going in there and usually if there are people who are heckling you, you’re like ‘alright, they’re just drunk.’ But every single person in that stadium is sober heckling you and they’re, like, not cussing. They’re like, ‘Slovis, you stink!’ They were ruthless. But, in the back of your mind, they’re not even being drunk and stupid. They are genuinely heckling you for the sake of heckling you.”

With his commitment to BYU, the relationship between Slovis and BYU has come full circle. Slovis will join the program in time to participate in Spring practices and he has an opportunity to be the face of the program as it transitions into a Power Five conference.

If BYU can help Slovis return to the way he played at USC, BYU might just have another great quarterback on its hands. Prior to a down season at Pitt in 2022, Slovis was viewed as an NFL prospect. Slovis has one year of Eligibility remaining.

