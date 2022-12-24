Kedon Slovis Once Joked About ‘Sober’ BYU Hecklers, Now He’s a BYU Quarterback

On Saturday, former USC and Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis announced his commitment to BYU. Assuming Slovis wins the starting quarterback spot in time for the 2023 season opener, he will be the quarterback to lead BYU into the Big 12.

Slovis is familiar with Provo – he played at BYU in 2019 as the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans. BYU beat USC in overtime on that Saturday afternoon and it turned into a memorable experience for Slovis. Two years later, Slovis appeared on The MOMENTUM TRUCK Podcast and he recalled being heckled by BYU fans. Slovis joked that being taunted by “sober” hecklers is more intimidating than drunk hecklers.

