Kearney High apologizes for inappropriate student comments made toward the Lincoln High volleyball team

KEARNEY, Neb. (KLKN) — Top administrators at Kearney High School are apologizing to members of the Lincoln High volleyball team for reportedly inappropriate comments made during a match earlier this week.

Ryan Hogue, the activities director and Assistant principal at Kearney High, says he was approached by the Lincoln High Coach during the match on Tuesday about the behavior of the Kearney students.

“I told the Coach that I would make sure this didn’t happen anymore and to continue coaching her team,” wrote Hogue in a Facebook post on Wednesday. Hogue even tweeted after the Bearcats’ win on Tuesday, congratulating the student section on their show of support for the team.

However, several reports and tips suggest strong and degrading language was used by the Kearney High students towards the Lincoln High players and staff. Hogue says he regrets not taking action when the Coach initially complained.

“While it may be difficult to prove any misconduct occurred with our students today, we do apologize to the Lincoln High volleyball coaching staff and team for any potential misconduct that may have occurred,” Hogue said. “It is our expectation for Kearney High students and fans to set the standard for the enthusiastic support of their team with a respectful demeanor towards our opponents.”

Jeff Ganz, the KHS principal, also says this kind of behavior is not appropriate. He later states that “consequence” will occur for any students found guilty of this action.

Kearney Schools superintendent Jason Mundorf says he has the utmost confidence in Ganz and Hogue to find the students responsible. However, he said he attended the match on Tuesday and didn’t hear any comments made.

“But (I) acknowledge that our friends from Lincoln had a negative experience with our event,” Mundorf said. “I apologize on behalf of Kearney Public Schools for anything that might have been said or for inappropriate conduct that may have occurred.”

Channel 8 will keep you updated on this investigation as this story develops.