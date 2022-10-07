Keansburg vs. Asbury Park high school football game canceled

ASBURY PARK – Friday night’s high school football game between visiting Keansburg and Asbury Park has been canceled, officials from the two school districts said.

Shore Conference president Harry Chebookjian, the Shore Regional High School Athletic director, said Friday afternoon the game will not be rescheduled.

For public safety reasons, the Asbury Park Press is not revealing the reason for the cancellation.

“Through a positive Collaborative and conversation between the Asbury Park School District, the Keansburg School District, the NJSIAA and the Shore Conference, Friday night’s football game between Asbury Park and Keansburg has been deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled,” Chebookjian said .

Chebookjian said there is no forfeit and no awarding of power points as far as qualification for the NJSIAA playoffs.

“Asbury Park’s power points instead of being divided by seven (the number of games it will have played before the Oct. 22 cutoff date for qualification for the playoffs), it will be divided by six (the number of games Asbury Park will now play before the cutoff date). It will not affect them at all,” Chebookjian said.

Earlier, it was not clear if the game was going to be rescheduled. Keansburg officials had told Asbury Park High School Principal Bridget O’Neill Friday the school would forfeit the game, Chanta Jackson, spokeswoman for Asbury Park schools, said. But a statement from the Keansburg superintendent, Kathleen O’Hare, said Keansburg was requesting the game be rescheduled.

“It is unfortunate that someone is stealing this opportunity from our students,” Jackson said. “These young people who were impacted by ineligibility earlier in the season have worked hard to get back in a position to participate in sports, so we don’t take this decision lightly. Both student and community safety are paramount.”

The Matchup was also scheduled to be a Homecoming Celebration for Asbury Park. The festivities — including the recognition of senior football players, cheerleaders and Homecoming court — will now take place during the annual rivalry game against Neptune, Jackson said.

While the Asbury Park vs. Neptune game is traditionally played on Thanksgiving Day, administrators agreed to amend the schedule, Jackson said. The game will be held at 11 am Nov. 19 at Neptune. The Blue Bishops Senior Recognition ceremony will be held at 10:30 am the same day.

Earlier this season, Asbury Park was forced to forfeit its own first game after not having enough eligible players.

