Keansburg vs. Asbury Park high school football game canceled

ASBURY PARK – Friday night’s high school football game between visiting Keansburg and Asbury Park has been canceled, officials from the two school districts said.

Shore Conference president Harry Chebookjian, the Shore Regional High School Athletic director, said Friday afternoon the game will not be rescheduled.

For public safety reasons, the Asbury Park Press is not revealing the reason for the cancellation.

“Through a positive Collaborative and conversation between the Asbury Park School District, the Keansburg School District, the NJSIAA and the Shore Conference, Friday night’s football game between Asbury Park and Keansburg has been deemed a no contest and will not be rescheduled,” Chebookjian said .

Chebookjian said there is no forfeit and no awarding of power points as far as qualification for the NJSIAA playoffs.

“Asbury Park’s power points instead of being divided by seven (the number of games it will have played before the Oct. 22 cutoff date for qualification for the playoffs), it will be divided by six (the number of games Asbury Park will now play before the cutoff date). It will not affect them at all,” Chebookjian said.

