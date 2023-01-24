Kean’s McCoy, WP’s Wells Earn NJAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its Women’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Jan. 22.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SHANNON McCOY • Kean University

Senior • Guard • Barnegat, NJ/Barnegat

McCoy was named NJAC Player of the Week after a monster week in leading Kean to two conference victories. She averaged 34.0 points on 60 percent shooting, along with 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 steals as the Cougars defeated William Paterson and Rutgers-Newark. She exploded for a career-high 41 points over WP while tying a Kea single-game record with 10 3-pointers. She shot 14-for-21 overall and 10-for-16 from long range, and added nine rebounds and a steal and assist each. Against the Scarlet Raiders, McCoy put up 27 points on 10-for-19 shooting, adding five more 3-pointers for the week. She also dished five assists, pulled down five rebounds, and grabbed three steals. McCoy currently ranks third in the NJAC in conference-only scoring (18.4 ppg), sixth in conference-only assists (2.7 apg), 10th in conference-only steals (1.7 spg), and 11th in conference-only rebounding (6.4 rpg) .

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

RENEE WELLS • William Paterson University

Freshman • Leonardo, NJ/Middletown South

Wells earns her fourth straight and sixth overall NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor after averaging 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 45 percent (14-of-31) from the field across two games for the Pioneers this past week. In a home game against Kean on Jan. 18, the Leonardo, NJ, native shot 50 percent from the floor (7-of-14) for a 15-point outing to go along with five rebounds. Wells followed that performance up by dropping a career-high 20 points versus Rowan on Jan. 21. She added nine rebounds to her stat line opposite the Profs. Wells is the top-scoring freshman in the conference, averaging 11.9 points per game against NJAC opponents.