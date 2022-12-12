Kean’s Burno, Rutgers-Newark’s Jenkins-Floyd Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Dec. 11.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

HEEM BURNO • Kean University

Junior • Guard • Jersey City, NJ/Hill Crest Prep

Burno is named NJAC Player of the Week for the first time after leading Kean in another 2-0 week to extend the Cougars’ 2022-23 start to 10-0. He averaged 20.0 points, a whopping 7.0 steals, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists as Kean defeated both TCNJ and NJCU. They put together a non-traditional double-double with 32 points and 11 steals to go with seven assists in the win at TCNJ. He then scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds, and recorded three assists and three steals in the big win over NJCU. He is now averaging 9.0 points for the season after a breakout week.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

SHY’HEED JENKINS-FLOYD • Rutgers-Newark

Freshman • Guard • Jersey City, NJ/Union City

Jenkins-Floyd is named NJAC Rookie of the Week for the first time after averaging double figures as Rutgers-Newark split a pair of conference games. He averaged 12.5 points along with 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals, and 2.0 assists while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor. They dropped in 15 points along with seven boards, two steals, and two assists in a setback to Stockton in midweek action. On Saturday, he scored 10 points, grabbed five steals and three rebounds, and dished two assists in a win over Rutgers-Camden. He is now averaging 6.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in his rookie season.