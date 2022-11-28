Kean’s Barker, Rutgers-Camden’s Downs Earn NJAC Men’s Basketball Weekly Honors

PITMAN — The New Jersey Athletic Conference has announced its men’s basketball Weekly honors for the week ending Nov. 27.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

GRIFFIN BARKER • Kean University

Senior • Center • Seattle, WA/Eastside Catholic

Barker collects his second NJAC Player of the Week Honor in the first three weeks of the season after a monster game in the conference opener against William Paterson. They drained 20 points and pulled down 22 rebounds – including 10 on the offensive glass – as the Cougars won 85-76. The senior center is averaging a double-double of 21.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, the only NJAC player to currently do so. He leads the NJAC in rebounding, is third in scoring, and is second in field goal percentage as he is hitting just shy of 60 percent of his shot attempts.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

CAMERON DOWNS • Rutgers-Camden

Freshman • Forward • Pemberton, NJ/Pemberton Township

Downs earns his first NJAC Rookie of the Week Honor after leading Rutgers-Camden in a 1-1 week. He averaged 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals while chipping in a pair of assists and a block. They registered 12 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block in the conference-opening setback to TCNJ. Over the weekend, he drained a career-high 21 and pulled down a career-high 12 boards in a nonconference win over FDU-Florham. They went 8-for-14 from the field and added four steals and two assists while committing just a single turnover in 34 minutes. Downs currently tops all NJAC Rookies and is third overall with 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also contributing 12.2 points per game, which ranks 13th among all NJAC players.