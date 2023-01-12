KDA Creative Corps to unveil guidelines for arts grant program | Arts & Theater
For the local creative community, 2023 is starting off strong. On Friday, the KDA Creative Corps will announce guidelines for its Grants program, which has $4.2 million in state funds up for grabs.
Overseen by the Kern Dance Alliance (the KDA in its name), the KDA Creative Corps is a pilot program from the California Creative Corps, a project of the California Arts Council. It is one of 13 organizations in the state selected by CAC to regrant funds to arts and social service organizations, individual artists and cultural workers in their region.
