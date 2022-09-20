Draymond Green claimed that Kevin Durant wanted to join the Golden State Warriors even before the OKC Thunder blew a 3-1 lead in 2016. Durant would end up becoming teammates with Green the following season, and they went on to win back-to-back championships.

In an appearance on the “Checc-N-In” podcast (h/t NBC Sports), Green discussed how Steve Kerr’s brand of basketball played a big role in recruiting Durant. The former Defensive Player of the Year believes that KD craved that kind of basketball, which was primarily about team play and ball movement. Green said:

“KD wanted to play good basketball. You saw the type of basketball we were playing, guys moving the ball. Everybody running screen for Steph, everybody trying to get Steph the ball. We were having fun. He wanted to play good basketball.

“We were playing the best brand of basketball. The brand of basketball that we play, pass, move. No one in the NBA was playing that brand of basketball except for the San Antonio Spurs.”

Draymond Green then went on to claim that Kevin Durant wanted to join Golden State even before the Thunder blew a 3-1 lead. Durant and the Thunder were on the verge of earning their second NBA Finals berth, but the Warriors made an epic comeback in Game 6. Then Steph Curry and company finished the series in Game 7 at home: Green continued:

“Everybody’s running pick and roll and taking advantage of mismatches because that was the cycle that the NBA was in. We then changed the game of basketball and how basketball was played. KD saw that. KD wanted to play that brand of basketball. KD wanted to play with us.

“In my heart, believe before it ever came to them being up 3-1. KD wanted to come to the Warriors.”

What’s next for Draymond Green and Kevin Durant?