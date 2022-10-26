KC Ndefo plans to bring the fight to the Big East

SOUTH ORANGE – Seton Hall senior Tyrese Samuel has played three seasons of college basketball in the Big East. When asked which Big East player new frontcourt mate KC Ndefo reminds him of, Samuel Drew a blank.

The answer: No one.

“Even after playing in the Big East for so long, I haven’t seen anyone with his fight,” Samuel said. “He plays hard, but you don’t see him tired. You’re like, ‘How did he get the steal? How did he get that block?’ Everyone is going to be so impressed by the way he plays.”

Ndefo caught the nation’s attention as the frontcourt Anchor of Saint Peter’s Cinderella run to the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight last March. They garnered one of the three national defensive player of the year honors. This preseason he is serving as a sort of Shaheen Holloway Translator for his new teammates, having moved with his Coach from the Peacocks to the Hall as a Graduate transfer.

“As a guy that’s been with him for four years, I’m always preaching about what is expected,” Ndefo said Tuesday. “Coach wants guys who give their all every time. That’s the way you’re going to earn minutes.”

If you follow Ndefo closely, none of this is surprising. But here’s the twist: The 6-foot-7 forward is more than an enforcer. He’s always been a good passer and solid finisher; now he’s hitting 3-pointers, as folks saw during the intrasquad exhibition in Walsh Gym earlier this month.

“I’ve tried to expand my game as best as I can to help the team in any way that I can,” he said.

Here’s what else Ndefo’s teammates said about him Tuesday:

Al-Amir Dawes, senior guard: “We all know KC brings the toughness on the defensive end, but he’s been working hard on his Offensive game. We tell him to shoot it when he’s open.”

Dre Davis, junior forward: “He’s been where we want to go, so we look to him and that experience he got in that run. The intensity he plays with is exactly what Sha wants from everybody on the team.”

Femi Odukale, junior guard: “You can feel his energy in the gym. You always know where he’s at – he’s a loud person.”

Tray Jackson, senior wing: “Over the summer I feel he did an extremely good job on his jumper, knowing that he needed to become a more consistent shooter.”

Jaquan Sanders, freshman guard: “He knows what it is to win. He’s the loudest guy while we’re doing defensive drills. He’s helping out guys if they’re doing it wrong, especially me. He’s been like a big brother, and I listen to him.”

Last spring, after he took the Seton Hall job, Holloway made it clear he did not want to Plunder Saint Peter’s roster for players. Ndefo was the lone exception, and not just because he was the best player. He earned his bachelor’s degree in May (in sports management), becoming the first person in his family to do so.

“It means the world to me,” they said of graduating. “It’s something my parents and myself were looking forward to for four years. It was something, before I came to college, I didn’t think it would be getting. It was a dream come true.”

Now he’s Pursuing a Master’s in online technology and, for all intents and purposes, teaching a class in full-throttle basketball. How will he fit in at the Big East level?

“We all lace up our shoes the same way,” he said, “as you can tell by the NCAA Tournament.”

THREE TAKEAWAYS

1-The real injury concern

Holloway said he’s been down to seven Scholarship players in practice, but three of the guys who have been banged up – Ndefo, Jackson and point guard Kadary Richmond – said they’re fine and ready to return. The only projected rotational player whose status is uncertain is forward Alexis Yetna, who is still dealing with lingering knee problems from last season and hasn’t gone full-contact yet.

The concern is not that the Hall will be shorthanded for the Nov. 9 season opener against Monmouth. It’s that a group of five holdovers, five transfers and three freshmen will have to jell on the fly once the ball goes up.

“I’ve been here for six months and I haven’t had my whole team on the court,” Holloway said. “I don’t know who can do what. You ask me, ‘Who can do what?’ You can’t base that on individual instruction. Everybody looks good without competition.”

2. A learning experience

Holloway said concern over injuries has caused him to ease up in practices, which is not his style. Much has been said about how Holloway is coaching the Pirates the same way he coached Saint Peter’s, but here is some evidence of flexibility. He’s taken a hard look at what he can do to avoid more aches and pains, which is why some key guys sat out or played sparingly in last weekend’s closed-door scrimmage against Boston College.

“Everything is an adjustment,” they said. “I’m adjusting right now.”

He added, “Don’t feel sorry for me, though. We’re going to be alright. My team is going to work hard, we’ll scratch and we’re going to claw. I don’t care if we’ve got five guys.”

3. Blunt talk

In response to a question about his playing days with the Pirates and how that relates to today, Holloway discussed the increasing scarcity of guys staying at one school for four years before arriving at an eye-opening remark.

“Back then guys played through stuff,” they said. “You can read between the lines right there. There’s a difference between being injured and being hurt.”

It’s something many of his peers in Division I coaching say behind closed doors. With Holloway, you’re going to get straight talk in public and it might break some eggshells, but it’s not coach-speak, talking points or spin. Remember that when he praises someone, too.

