KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Breaks Drew Brees’ Single-Season NFL QB Total Yards Record

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t quite garner the same respect they had in previous years. In a campaign filled with newcomers and changes on the Offensive side of the ball, Mahomes wasn’t expected by everyone to put up MVP-level numbers. At the tail end of the regular season, however, the 27-year-old is the heavy odds-on favorite to win the award and managed to add another page to his already-loaded resume on Saturday.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button