Kayvon talks about life as a football player

Kayvon Thibodeaux talks life as a football player in 1-on-1 with UNINTERRUPTED

Well. 5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux made his long-awaited NFL debut Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

The rookie outside linebacker finished with one Solo tackle, a pressure and a pass breakup, and received the third-highest overall mark on the Giants defense with his 73.2 overall grade. Limited to just 37 snaps in his debut, Thibodeaux’s overall grade is the highest among rookie edge rushers going into Week 4.

Thibodeaux recently sat down with UNINTERRUPTED’s Maverick Carter for a 1-on-1 interview in which the two dove into a variety of topics.

The Giants rookie talked football, entrepreneurship, his lifestyle and a whole lot more in this exclusive interview. He also went into his love for the game of chess and why he embodies what it means to be more than an athlete.

“I’ve always been big,” Thibodeaux told Carter. “A mentor of mine always tells me, he’s like ‘You’re the biggest guy in the room, so people are already looking at you. They’re just waiting to hear what comes out of your mouth.’ And that kind of dictates who you are. So, it’s always been like ‘How can I let people know I’m worthy? And then ‘What can I do to set myself up to be in the best opportunity?’ Because I hate to lose. So it’s like ‘how can I continuously just be at an advantage?'”

The Rookie also shared that once the draft process began, he had his sights set on one place and one place only.

“When the time came and I started visiting, I’m like ‘New York,'” Thibodeaux told Carter. “You start thinking about ‘Man, where can I live? How would I like it?’ It was New York all the way.”