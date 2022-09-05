Kayshon Boutte scrubs LSU Mentions from Instagram page

Kayshon Boutte had an eventful offseason, as did the LSU football program, and then both had a disappointing showing in the 2022 season opener.

Boutte didn’t have a single catch in the first half of Sunday’s game against Florida State and finished with just 2 receptions for 24 yards.

Not long after LSU’s dramatic 1-point loss, Boutte scrubbed any and all mentions of the team from his personal Instagram page.

Kayshon Boutte deletes LSU Mentions from IG

It’s always difficult to judge for certain what Cryptic moves on social media like this actually mean.

It could just be a temporary unhappy reaction to how the game went, or it could signal a deeper feeling about where things stand between him and the team.

And he could put all the LSU Mentions back on in the next day or two.

Boutte is regarded as one of the premier wide receivers in college football, but had to work to get back to the field dating back to last season.

He sustained a leg injury that kept him from the final six games of LSU’s 2021 football season, including the Texas Bowl loss.

And amid the major coaching changes LSU went through, hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame, Boutte decided to stay on with the Tigers and not enter the transfer portal.

Kelly called out Boutte for not being present at the start of LSU’s spring football practices, but he seemed to respond to that challenge.

But he probably wasn’t expecting what happened in the Week 1 opener. Neither were most LSU fans, who expected to see Boutte make a comeback statement to kick off the Kelly era in style.

That didn’t happen, and now the star player appears to have distanced himself from the brand.

