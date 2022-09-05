Kayshon Boutte scrubs LSU Mentions from Instagram page

Kayshon Boutte had an eventful offseason, as did the LSU football program, and then both had a disappointing showing in the 2022 season opener.

Boutte didn’t have a single catch in the first half of Sunday’s game against Florida State and finished with just 2 receptions for 24 yards.

Not long after LSU’s dramatic 1-point loss, Boutte scrubbed any and all mentions of the team from his personal Instagram page.

