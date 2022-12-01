Kayden McDonald National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is expected to sign four-star defensive lineman Kayden McDonald during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile.

Kayden McDonald

School: North Gwinnett High School (Georgia).

Position: Defensive Line.

Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 310 pounds.

247Sports rating: Four-star prospect rated the No. 39 defensive lineman, the No. 26 player in Georgia and the No. 290 player in the country according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Other offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Connecticut, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kansas, Lousiville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, NC State , Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Troy, UCF, USC, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

What’s his deal?

McDonald became the third defensive lineman in the Buckeyes’ 2023 class when we picked them over 35 other schools. Clemson — who got an official visit this past weekend — Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma also emerged as Finalists for the four-star recruit.

He continues what’s been a successful run in Georgia for OSU as the sixth player to commit during the Ryan Day era. That includes three in this cycle. He’s also the second player from the North Gwinnett High School, joining cornerback Jordan Hanock who was a top 100 Recruit in the 2021 class flipping from Clemson.

How he fits into Ohio State’s plans

McDonald has some of the same traits that Tyleik Williams brings to the table, and the Buckeyes need more guys like that. The interior guys are 300-plus pounds but still have Incredible get-off that allows them to Blow up a pocket. Williams has flashed that ability in the last two years, and McDonald will do the same once he’s on campus. It’s what makes him unique in comparison to the other three defensive tackles in the class.

Projections for 2023

McDonald’s development might even look similar to what Williams’ has been so far. We may see him flash early when he gets opportunities, even if it’s against second units of already-decided games. He’ll do enough to get people excited about the possibilities of what his future could look like. He also may be a Pro Football Focus Darling as we’ve seen with Williams the past two seasons in small sample sizes.

