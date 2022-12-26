Kawhi Leonard’s Status For Clippers-Pistons Game

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: “Kawhi Leonard (injury management) ruled out for Monday.”

The two-time NBA Champion missed the entire 2021-22 season and has played in 13 games this season.

