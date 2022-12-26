Kawhi Leonard’s Status For Clippers-Pistons Game

It’s Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Detroit Pistons in Michigan.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.

Underdog NBA: “Kawhi Leonard (injury management) ruled out for Monday.”

The two-time NBA Champion missed the entire 2021-22 season and has played in 13 games this season.

So far, he has averages of 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest (on 46.3% shooting from the field).

Even though he has missed 21 games and isn’t putting up huge numbers, the Clippers have still played well.

They come into the night tied with the Phoenix Suns for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Through 34 games, the Clippers have gone 19-15, and they are 6-4 in their last ten.

If they can have a healthy season, they have the Talent to be a contender (last season, they missed the NBA Playoffs).

With how close the west has been, the Clippers are only 3.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

On the road, they are 8-8 in 16 games.

As for the Pistons, they come into the Matchup with the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

They are 8-27 in 35 games and in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Over the last ten games, they are 2-8, and in 16 games at home, they are 4-12.

Right now, the franchise is in Rebuilding mode, so they won’t be competing for the Playoffs this season.