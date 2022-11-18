Kawhi Leonard returns, starts for Clippers after missing 12 games

LOS ANGELES – Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will start in Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons after missing the past 12 games with an injured right knee.

Leonard played in two games as a reserve this season in hopes to preserve his workload and ensure minutes at the end of the game after missing the entire 2021-22 campaign while rehabbing his surgically repaired right knee. The 11th-year veteran averaged 12.5 points (44.4 FG%) and 6.5 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench.

But Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue has since opted against that approach.

“That was too nasty,” Lue said about Leonard’s previous bench role. “I didn’t like it. You have the best player [on the bench].”

Leonard progressed through his recovery, first playing in 5-on-5 drills on November 11. Since then, Lue said that Leonard has completed more 5-on-5 sessions “a couple of times.” Leonard also traveled with the Clippers on their recent two-game trip in Houston and Dallas.

Lue said Leonard will start with Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris Sr. and Ivica Zubac. Leonard’s return could also help the Clippers mitigate the absence of guard Luke Kennard, who is sidelined with a strained right calf.

“It’ll take Kawhi a little time to get back to the Kawhi we know,” Lue said. “As great a player he is, he has to understand there are going to be some ups and downs.”

Therefore, the Clippers (8-7) enter Thursday’s game against Detroit (3-12) with some unanswered questions about the 11th-year veteran’s return:

Can Leonard assume a heavier workload?

“I’m not sure,” Lue said.

Will Leonard close the game?

“We’ll see,” Lue said.

Will Leonard be on a pre-determined minutes restriction?

“He has some things that we have to make sure we do the right way,” Lue said. “We’re not going to talk about minutes. But we’re just checking on him throughout the course of the game and make sure things are going well for him.”

