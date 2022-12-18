Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First 30-Point Game Since ACL Injury

The LA Clippers got a huge performance from Kawhi Leonard on Saturday afternoon, as the star forward turned in his first 30-point game since returning from injury. Leonard was asked after the game about his stretch of dominance in the second half, especially after starting slowly, and said he was just going with the flow of the game.

“That’s just how the game played out,” Leonard said. “Was able to get to my spots, rose over the top, knocked down some shots. When it’s that time of the game when you want to be as aggressive as possible, either you’re gonna make shots or pass it to your teammates and they make shots. Just want to make a play.”

