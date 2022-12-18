Kawhi Leonard Reacts to First 30-Point Game Since ACL Injury

The LA Clippers got a huge performance from Kawhi Leonard on Saturday afternoon, as the star forward turned in his first 30-point game since returning from injury. Leonard was asked after the game about his stretch of dominance in the second half, especially after starting slowly, and said he was just going with the flow of the game.

“That’s just how the game played out,” Leonard said. “Was able to get to my spots, rose over the top, knocked down some shots. When it’s that time of the game when you want to be as aggressive as possible, either you’re gonna make shots or pass it to your teammates and they make shots. Just want to make a play.”

Leonard was asked if this was the best he has felt all season, and said, “I already felt good. It’s hard to play in 24-minute stints, or go to 26, but we made shots tonight. Season high in shot attempts as well, if you shoot the ball, you should get more shots. PG [Paul George] was out, Reggie [Reggie Jackson] was out, Zu [Ivica Zubac] was out, so just made it to be more assertive and aggressive throughout the whole game.”

Leonard asserted himself on both ends in this game, finishing with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals in what was a big win for the shorthanded Clippers.

Related Articles

Fred VanVleet: Raptors Would Have Won Three Titles if Kawhi Leonard Stayed

Moussa Diabate Impresses Clippers in First NBA Stint

Patrick Beverley Says He Received ‘No Smoke’ From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton