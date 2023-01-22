Kawhi Leonard and Paul George’s Availability for LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks Revealed

NBA fans haven’t seen Kawhi Leonard vs Luka Doncic very much since the 2021 NBA Playoffs, but it looks like they’re going to get another round of it on Sunday morning.

You can never really tell when Kawhi Leonard or Paul George are playing this season, but fortunately, it looks like they’re both playing against the Dallas Mavericks. The LA Clippers will continue to miss Luke Kennard with right calf soreness, and John Wall with abdominal soreness. Additionally, Moses Brown, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston will all be out in the G League.

The Dallas Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber due to a right hamstring tear, and Christian Wood due to a left thumb fracture. McKinley Wright IV was suddenly added as questionable due to a right foot sprain.

The last time these two teams faced off, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green were not available for the Dallas Mavericks, and Paul George was not available for the LA Clippers. The Winner of this game will take a 2-1 series lead and the Mavericks are only 1.5 games ahead of the Clippers for the 5th seed – needless to say, this will be a very important game from a standings position.

If the LA Clippers can win this game and finally get a winning streak going, it may finally start the path towards putting their season on track. The Clippers need this win.

