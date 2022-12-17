Kaukauna takes down Hortonville in battle of top 5 girls basketball teams
The No. 5 Kaukauna girls basketball team handed No. 3 Hortonville its first loss and improved to 8-0 with a 70-59 win over the Polar Bears Friday night. The Galloping Ghosts led by double digits early in the second half before Hortonville stormed back to Briefly take a 48-47 lead, but Kaukauna outscored them 23-11 to close out the game and get the win.
The Kimberly and Xavier boys teams also won Friday night. Other scores from across the state are listed below.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Almond-Bancroft 92, Tri-County 22
Amherst 59, Iola-Scandinavia 34
Appleton West 66, Appleton North 63
Aquinas 63, La Crosse Logan 40
Auburndale 57, Newman Catholic 49
Barneveld 57, Albany 37
Bay Port 88, Ashwaubenon 83, OT
Belleville 74, Lake Mills 67
Berlin 46, Kewaskum 24
Bloomer 57, Regis 54
Brookfield Central 62, Brookfield East 58
Burlington 81, Westosha Central 61
Campbellsport 49, Mayville 38
Cassville 60, Belmont 37
Cedar Grove-Belgium 55, Living Word Lutheran 48
Cedarburg 68, Southern Door 60
Chequamegon 50, Phillips 40
Clear Lake 40, Shell Lake 36
Clinton 73, Brodhead 65
Clintonville 61, Marinette 35
Colby 76, Gilman 28
Columbus 62, Wisconsin Dells 50
Columbus Catholic 59, Neillsville 36
Cudahy 63, Brown Deer 51
De Pere 83, Manitowoc Lincoln 56
Denmark 53, Luxembourg-Casco 46
East Troy 64, Evansville 51
Eau Claire North 68, New Richmond 55
Edgerton 62, Turner 51
Edgewood 69, Stoughton 60
Fall Creek 52, Stanley-Boyd 31
Fond du Lac 68, Appleton East 61
Green Bay Southwest 71, Pulaski 49
Greenfield 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 72
Hartford Union 62, Slinger 58
Highland 61, Shullsburg 36
Homestead 85, Port Washington 44
Hortonville 83, Kaukauna 68
Ithaca 81, Kickapoo 53
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 61, Racine Lutheran 53
Kettle Moraine 91, Waukesha North 53
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Waupun 53
Kimberly 66, Oshkosh North 62
La Crosse Central 70, Tomah 32
Lakeland 43, Antigo 31
Little Chute 55, Freedom 31
Lomira 84, North Fond du Lac 67
Marathon 60, Stratford 35
Marquette University 66, Germantown 46
Marshfield 63, DC Everest 60
Martin Luther 78, Dominican 71
McFarland 68, Big Foot 50
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Melrose-Mindoro 51, Augusta 23
Menasha 46, Seymour 41
Messmer 97, Cristo Rey Jesuit 39
Milwaukee Juneau 79, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 60
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 71, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Monona Grove 47, Mount Horeb 46
Monticello 76, Judah 8
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 53
Neenah 72, Waunakee 45
62 New Berlin Eisenhower, 60 Greendale
New Berlin West 57, West Allis Central 49
New London 68, Green Bay East 36
Notre Dame 57, Green Bay Preble 50
Oconomowoc 69, Waukesha South 56
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood 15
Pecatonica 56, Black Hawk 54
Plymouth 72, Ripon 64
Prescott 97, Amery 66
Rice Lake 69, Menomonie 48
River Ridge 66, Potosi 44
Saint Croix Central 74, Altoona 59
Sauk Prairie 61, Beaver Dam 55
Seneca 53, De Soto 29
Siren 54, Frederic 47
Somerset 77, Ellsworth 49
St. Marys Springs 90, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 77
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Thorp 55, Cadott 49
Waterford 69, Elkhorn Area 41
Waupaca 62, Oconto Falls 58
Wauzeka-Steuben 89, La Farge 41
West Allis Nathan Hale 58, Menomonee Falls 51
West Bend East 61, West Bend West 52
Westfield Area 50, Nekoosa 45
Whitehall 73, Blair-Taylor 61
Wilmot Union 71, Delavan-Darien 38
Winneconne 70, Shiocton 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 78, Shorewood 33
Wrightstown 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 71
Xavier 65, West De Pere 49
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albany 53, Barneveld 50
Almond-Bancroft 50, Tri-County 28
Altoona 67, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 45
Appleton East 64, Fond du Lac 63
Arrowhead 58, Muskego 47
Belleville 49, Wisconsin Heights 47
Bonduel 67, Weyauwega-Fremont 11
Brillion 61, Valders 42
Brookfield Academy 82, Saint Francis 51
Brookfield East 64, Brookfield Central 27
Catholic Central 57, Messmer 8
Central Wisconsin Christian 45, Horicon 31
Clear Lake 56, Shell Lake 40
Colfax 61, Spring Valley 34
Columbus 53, Lakeside Lutheran 34
Cuba City 81, Riverdale 30
DeForest 61, La Crosse Central 54
Delavan-Darien 52, Burlington 48
Dominican 56, Martin Luther 38
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 59, Reedsville 52
Fennimore 57, Southwestern 39
Freedom 62, Little Chute 16
Germantown 71, Milwaukee DSHA 39
Green Bay Southwest 54, Pulaski 30
Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 30
Gresham Community 51, Tigerton 19
Hillsboro 49, Cashton 31
Homestead 80, Port Washington 32
74 Howards Grove, 16 Hilbert
Johnson Creek 52, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 51
Kaukauna 70, Hortonville 59
Kettle Moraine 75, Waukesha North 26
Kickapoo 46, Ithaca 23
Kimberly 42, Oshkosh North 39
Lena 59, Oneida Nation 53
Lourdes Academy 58, Oakfield 30
Luther 70, Viroqua 29
85 Madison Memorial, 24 Madison West
Marinette 71, Clintonville 61, OT
Marshall 64, Waterloo 55
Marshfield 63, DC Everest 21
Medford Area 57, Tomahawk 16
Milw. Washington 50, Milwaukee Hamilton 15
Neenah 68, Oshkosh West 35
New Auburn 35, Clayton 33
58 New Berlin Eisenhower, 43 Greendale
New Berlin West 67, West Allis Central 34
Niagara 42, Gillett 39
Northwestern 55, Ashland 35
Oconomowoc 70, Waukesha South 28
Oconto 54, Kewaunee 39
Owen-Withee 62, Rib Lake 24
Pardeeville 61, Rio 60
Peshtigo 73, Gibraltar 57
Pewaukee 63, Pius XI Catholic 53
Phillips 75, Athens 66
Platteville 63, Lancaster 38
Prentice 67, Chequamegon 42
Randolph 63, Princeton/Green Lake 13
Random Lake 60, Kohler 57
River Falls 47, Baldwin-Woodville 38
River Ridge 42, Shullsburg 26
Sevastopol 53, Algoma 30
Seymour 61, Green Bay East 38
Siren 54, Frederic 37
South Shore 60, Solon Springs 46
Southern Door 76, Sturgeon Bay 37
Stevens Point 57, Wausau West 29
Suring 51, Crivitz 35
The Prairie School 80, Shoreland Lutheran 40
Three Lakes 55, Elcho 20
Verona Area 82, Madison East 42
Waukesha West 70, Mukwonago 36
Wautoma 32, Adams-Friendship 21
Wauzeka-Steuben 52, La Farge 40
West Bend West 68, West Bend East 56
West De Pere 61, Menasha 47
West Salem 49, Westby 34
Westfield Area 74, Nekoosa 12
Whitnall 39, New Berlin West 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Mauston 28
Wisconsin Lutheran 63, Shorewood 58
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Menominee Indian 27