Katy Perry Goes Gold in Metallic Dress for G’Day USA Arts Gala – WWD

Katy Perry donned a vibrant ensemble to the G’Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. The singer looked to Zimmermann for her look, wearing a deconstructed gown from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

Katy Perry at the G’Day USA Arts Gala on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Perry’s look included a gold bralette, which was decorated with gold ridge-like rings and a matching maxiskirt. The skirt had a crushed, metallic, foil-like effect. She went equally as dazzling for her accessories, wearing an Anita Ko Bianca earring and a shimmering ring by Rahaminov Diamonds. Rick Henry gave Perry a stylish updo, pinning her black tresses up and leaving a front piece of her hair out to make a bang. For makeup, she opted for a colorful look, with pink eye shadow, bright blush and a matte pink lip. Perry was styled by Tatiana Waterford.

While at the gala, Perry joined Miranda Kerr, presenting her with the Excellence in the Arts award. Kerr went monochromatic, wearing a strapless white gown with slight ruched detailing. Along with Kerr, Sam Worthington and The Kid Laroi were also 2023 honorees for the event.

Perry never misses a moment to make a fashion statement. At the 2022 CMA Awards in November, she paired Diamonds with denim, wearing a denim corset top and matching pants. Last October, Perry collaborated with About You on an 81-piece capsule collection. Along with showcasing her standout style, Perry is gearing up to host the new season of “American Idol,” which premieres on Feb. 19 is on ABC and is streamable on Hulu. The “American Idol” host will join Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest.