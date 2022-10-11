Kathleen’s Nicholson, Patton go from girls soccer to football

Kristin Nicholson was a huge college football fan growing up. Clemson was her team, and she watched games religiously with her father and brother. Being female, she didn’t play football.

Today, she’s the first female Assistant Coach for a high school football team in Polk County.

When Jackie Patton, who grew up with a love for football, was asked in elementary school what she wanted to be when she grew up, she always said she wanted to be the first female NFL player.

Today, she is Kathleen High School’s place-kicker.

It’s a natural combination as Nicholson is the former girls soccer coach at Kathleen and coached Patton, who was one of the top players in the county, for three years. Kathleen head football Coach Saul Speights is responsible for getting both of them involved in football.

