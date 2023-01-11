Kate Middleton looks downcast as Princess seen for first time since Harry’s shock claims | Royal | News

Kate looked downcast in pictures depicting her in public for the first time since the worldwide release of Prince Harry’s memoir. The Princess of Wales was spotted behind the wheel wearing a scarf and a beige coat.

Kate was last seen in public on Christmas Day, when she, Prince William and their three children stepped out of Sandringham House to attend the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk. Today’s outing comes just two days after Kate celebrated her 41st birthday – but her celebration was not marked by Kensington Palace with the release of a new picture nor with a public statement. The birthday fell on the eve of the global release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which includes Mentions and allegations of Kate – as well as other members of the Royal Family. The book includes a passage on the notorious bridesmaid row between the Princess and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, which took place a few days before Meghan and Harry’s nuptials in May 2018. FOLLOW THE ROYAL FAMILY LIVEBLOG HERE

Harry claimed to have found Meghan "sobbing on the floor" after a Stark text message exchange with Kate, who said Princess Charlotte Cried after trying on her "baggy" dress. In the memoir, the Duke Stressed Kate didn't mean any harm to Meghan, who was particularly Stressed due to the ongoing issue relating to Thomas Markle Snr's attendance at the nuptials. Harry also recounted a behind-the-scenes moment which would have taken place during a public event in February 2018, when Kate didn't seem particularly happy to share her lip gloss with the Duchess of Sussex. In recent days, the Duke has also appeared in multiple interviews on both sides of the pond, during which he spoke about his book, the British press and his relationship with the Royal Family.

Speaking with ITV’s Tom Bradby in an interview aired on Sunday evening, Harry claimed it would be “fair” to say the Prince and Princess of Wales did not hit it off with the former Suits actress from the “get go”. Asked for the reason, he added: “Lots of different reasons … I had put a lot of hope in the idea that it’d be William and Kate and me and whoever. “I thought the four of us would bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, which was fun at times but also, I guess, slightly awkward at times as well. “I don’t think they were ever expecting me to get … into a relationship with someone like Meghan who had a very successful career.” Neither Kensington Palace nor Buckingham Palace have yet responded to the allegations made by Prince Harry in his book and during his recent interviews.