Karter Knox updates recruitment: UK Basketball Recruiting

Karter Knox is a name that the BBN is very familiar with by now, as the brother of former Kentucky Wildcats forward Kevin Knox, has shone in the class of 2024.

With his junior season coming to a close here in a few months, the Talented wing will start to dive Deeper into his recruitment which is highlighted by Kentucky and Louisville.

Knox recently spoke with Jamie Shaw of On3 and broke down a little about his recruitment and his visits to both Lexington and Louisville.

In regards to his trip to UK here is what Knox had to say;

“I got a good relationship with Coach Cal (John Calipari). He coached my brother, you know, he was able to get Kevin out of his comfort zone and develop. So it’s like family. That offer was important, I was happy and excited when it came through, through the roof.

“Our talks now are like family; he’s known me since I was eight or nine years old. So it’s good whenever I get to see him and talk to him.”

Knox had a similar response when asked about Louisville, as Kenny Payne coached his brother both in Lexington and with the New York Knicks.

It also appears that we shouldn’t expect a decision anytime soon from Knox.

“I haven’t really even thought about narrowing schools down or committing yet,” Knox told Shaw. “I still talk to all the schools pretty evenly right now. My recruitment is still open right now. The G-League has not contacted me yet, but that is something I would listen to, find out more.”

Knox is currently ranked as a five-star prospect and a top-five player in the class according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Definitely a player fans should keep an eye on as the high school season comes to a close, and AAU starts to get geared up this spring and summer.

