Karla Cruz Godoy — Survivor 43 Cast Member

Karla Cruz Godoy has always lived with the motto “if you don’t like something, change it.” The 28-year-old grew up in a low-income household, building resilience that got her a prestigious scholarship and an impressive education to boot. She comes to the show wanting to provide more representation, hoping her social and eavesdropping skills will lead to her thriving once more.

Read on for my interview with Karla, and make sure to check in with Parade.com every day for interviews with this season’s contestants and other tidbits. Survivor 43 premieres on September 21 with a special two-hour premiere on CBS.

